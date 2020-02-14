Youth Congress protest outside Petroleum Ministry against LPG cylinder price rise

Indian Youth Congress on Friday staged a protest outside the Petroleum Ministry at Shastri Bhawan demanding a roll back of the hike in LPG cylinder prices. "Just because people did not vote in BJP's favour, they are punishing them by increasing the LPG price. This decision is cruel and harsh against poor and also shows anti-poor mindset of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," IYC National President Srinivas BV said in a statement.

The party also organised a symbolic protest march against the hike by displaying a gas stove and cylinder placed on a cart. The state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Wednesday hiked the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) gas cylinder of 14.2 kg by over Rs 140 per cylinder.

The Congress and other opposition parties have demanded rollback of the LPG price hike. Each LPG cylinder of 14.2 kg will now cost Rs 858.50 in Delhi (up by Rs 144.50); Rs 896.00 in Kolkata (increased by Rs 149); Rs 829.50 in Mumbai (up by Rs 145); and Rs 881.00 in Chennai (up by Rs 147). (ANI)

