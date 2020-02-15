Latur medical college to be named after Vilasrao Deshmukh

The Government Medical College in Maharashtra's Latur will be named after former Maharashtra chief minister and Congress leader late Vilasrao Deshmukh, who represented the area several times as MLA. The approval was given hy Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday following a demand by former Latur (Rural) MLA Trimbak Bhise to name the college after the late stalwart, a statement from the CMO said.

The facility will now be known as Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical Science Centre, Latur, it said. Deshmukh started his political career as sarpanch of Babhalgaon in Latur before becoming one of the party's tallest leaders in the state, leading it as CM between 1999-2003 and 2004-08 and also holding several posts in the Union government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

