Delhi Police should remain calm while dealing with miscreants: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday suggested the Delhi Police to remain calm while dealing with those disrupting law and order. Speaking at the 73rd Raising Day ceremony of Delhi Police, Shah called it one of the leading metropolitan police forces in the country and the world.
The home minister paid homage to five Delhi Police personnel who lost their lives in the terror attack at Parliament building in 2001 and Inspector M C Sharma who died in the Batla House encounter against terrorists.
