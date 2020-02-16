Hyderabad set to host 3-day BioAsia 2020

Hyderabad is set to host three-day BioAsia 2020, Asia's largest biotechnology and life sciences forum from February 17. The event themed 'Today for Tomorrow' will witness as many as 2,000 delegates from 37 countries.

Union Industries and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and State Minister for Industries and Commerce KT Rama Rao will take part in the event where industry tycoons and eminent personalities from across the globe will debate and discuss the various challenges and opportunities available in the global life sciences sector. "Over the years, we have worked towards making Telangana one of the key hubs for Life Sciences industry and we have covered a significant path. BioAsia has been playing a key role in bringing together the global industry leaders, researchers, policymakers, innovators, and investors together on one platform discussing the new opportunities and developing strategies to succeed," a release quoted KT Ramarao, Minister for Industries and Commerce and IT as saying.

He also stated that BioAsia helps showcase the infrastructure in Hyderabad to the global leaders who get a first-hand experience of the ecosystem which in turn will attract investment. Switzerland will be the partner country at the event this year. An eminent 40-member team comprising of industries, academia and start-ups from Switzerland will participate in the event.

As many as 800 companies are set to take part in BioAisa 2020. (ANI)

