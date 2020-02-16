Security up in Shaheen Bagh as protesters set to march towards Amit Shah's residence

A heavy police deployment was in place at Shaheen Bagh where hundreds of women protesters have gathered to march towards the residence of Home Minister Amit Shah for a dialogue over the new citizenship law.

Barricades were placed to stop the protesters from marching ahead. The protesters said they will carry out the march peacefully.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

