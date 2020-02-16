Under-construction building collapses in Delhi, one rescued, another feared trapped

One person who was trapped inside an under-construction building that collapsed in south Delhi's C R Park area on Sunday has been rescued while fire department personnel are searching for another, officials said. The fire department said five fire tenders were rushed to the spot after it received information about the incident at 2.13 pm.

A man was pulled from the rubble and taken to hospital. He has been identified as Tapan Mondal, a resident of West Bengal, a senior fire official said. A search and rescue operation is on, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

