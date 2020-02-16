Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drug trail probe: Punjab Police claims Pakistan link

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 19:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 19:07 IST
Drug trail probe: Punjab Police claims Pakistan link

Police here on Sunday claimed that the two criminals held in connection with a drug trail exposed after the arrest of dreaded gangster Sukhpreet Singh, alias Budha, had links with the big fish in Pakistan. Jagdeep Singh, alias Jagga, and Gurvinder Singh (Pehalwan) were arrested three days ago with Pakistani sim cards in a joint operation of the organised crime control unit and the SAS Nagar police, a Punjab Police spokesperson said.

Both belong to Kot Dharam Chand Kalan village in Tarn Taran district. Wanted gangster Sukhpreet Singh, alias Budha, was deported from Armenia and arrested when he landed at the Delhi airport in November 2019.

Investigations so far have revealed that Jagga and Pehalwan, who had been absconding since 2014-15, had received a large quantity of heroin and fake Indian currency from Pakistan through various routes. They were wanted by the Directorate Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Rajasthan Police and the Punjab Police for receiving huge consignments of heroin from Pakistan, the spokesperson said in a statement.

Both Jagga and Pehalwan had evaded arrested for the past five years by operating as transporters on the route from New Delhi to Madhya Pradesh. They had set up their own empire with the drug money and had purchased a house at Makhu district in Ferozepur, along with five new trucks from New Delhi.

They had also purchased about four acres of agricultural land at Kot Dharam Chand Kalan village, he said. Investigations have revealed huge money transactions in their bank accounts, said the spokesperson.

He said the accused received drug money from Pakistan dealers through hawala. Jagdeep Singh, alias Jagga, was involved in the cross-border smuggling of heroin since 2008, when he first started using Pakistan sim cards.

Jagga received the drug consignments from Jecka Pehalwan and Abad Ali, both Pakistanis, in Rajetal and Mahawa villages near the Attari border by using Pakistan sim cards, which were functional in the region. He also used to procure drug consignment from Bodi Lamma, a resident of Pakistan, near the Fazilka-Ferozepur border, the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, Jagga came in contact with Malik, a resident of Narwad villaqge of Pakistan, in 2015 and had been receiving huge consignments of drugs from the latter since then. He received most of his drug consignments from Pakistan through the Ravi river and from the fencing in the plastic tubes.

The drug money was transferred by Pakistan dealers through the hawala route, he said. After his arrested twice in drug cases, Jagga started using WhatsApp on an international number.

He was initially arrested in a drug case involving the seizure of 13-kg heroin in 2009. He was sentenced to 10 years in jail in 2011 but jumped parole in 2014. He was again arrested by the DRI in a case involving the recovery of 42 kg of heroin in January 2015.

He fled from police custody during in October 2015 and was absconding since then. Pehalwan had been absconding since 2014 in a case involving the seizure of 10-kg heroin seizure.

To evade arrest, he had changed his appearance and had started tying a turban, the police spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

3 Kashmiri students arrested for raising anti-India slogans released

Three Kashmiri engineering students, arrested on sedition charges, were released after the execution of a bond under Section 169 of the CrPC Code of Criminal Procedure, police said on Sunday.Three Kashmiri students of KLE Institute of Techn...

Knife attacker injures two in Moscow church

An attacker injured two people in a Moscow Orthodox church with a knife on Sunday before being arrested, police said, adding they were not treating the incident as terrorism. The man came running into the altar area of the church in central...

Kashi Mahakal Express to connect Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Kashi Vishwanath

Kashi Mahakal Express, third corporate passenger train flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, will connect religious places of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. According to an official statement, the superfast fully air-con...

South Wales residents rescued from Storm Dennis flood water

Residents had to be rescued after water poured into their homes in south Wales and the Welsh borders on Sunday as Storm Dennis caused the second day of disruption, with the Environment Agency saying it had issued a record number of flood wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020