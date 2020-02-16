Left Menu
Development News Edition

One more arrested in Gargi college molestation incident

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 21:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 21:21 IST
One more arrested in Gargi college molestation incident

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-women Gargi College here last week, taking the number of people held in the case to 15, police said. On February 6, a group of men broke into the college and allegedly groped, harassed and molested girl students.

The attack took place during their college festival 'Reverie'. The students alleged that the men, in their 30s and drunk, groped and dragged girls and performed obscene acts, while security and Delhi Police personnel stood by like mute spectators.

They also alleged that they were threatened by the intruders, who also made objectionable remarks and used cuss words. The incident came to light after some students took to Instagram to narrate their ordeal.

The accused were reportedly outside the college when the fest was underway. They gathered outside the gate of the college, vandalised a car and then broke in. They allegedly jumped over the barricades placed by the college security staff, outnumbered them and then misbehaved with the women students, police added.

PTI NIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Don't label all Uighurs terrorists, Turkey tells China

Ankara, Feb 16 AFP Turkeys foreign minister on Sunday said China should not label all Muslim ethnic Uighurs as terrorists, following talks with his Chinese counterpart in Germany. UN experts believe China is holding a million Muslims in cam...

42 policemen awarded medals on 73rd raising day

Delhis Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Joy Tirkey, probing the January 5 incident of violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University here, and the citys Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police North Harender Kumar Singh are among the 42 pe...

Evacuation of US passengers from quarantined ship begins

American passengers began evacuating a cruise ship quarantined off Japan early on Monday morning, boarding around a dozen buses at a port in Yokohama. An AFP reporter saw buses in a convoy starting to move away from the Diamond Princess, th...

Iran's beleaguered President Rouhani rules out resigning

Tehran, Feb 16 AFP Irans President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday ruled out resigning and vowed to see out his term, even as he admitted he had offered to step aside twice since being elected. Speaking ahead of a general election next Friday, Rou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020