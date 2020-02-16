Giridih district rocked by mysterious deaths, reasons being probed

At least nine people have died in Fakira Pahari village in Giridih district since February 8 under mysterious circumstances and the police are yet to ascertain the reason for the deaths. "Around eight to nine people have died in Fakira Pahari village in Giridih since February 8. Three to four people have died under suspicious circumstances. There are talks that they died after consuming spurious liquor. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained. A probe is on to investigate the reasons," VK Mahato, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Saria said.

Till Saturday, the number of dead was seven in the village. Among the deceased were Basudev Rajak (70), Mukesh Rajak (22), Adheshwar Rajak (55), Arvind Singh (35), Chhatu Mahato (70) and Thakur Mahato. Right now, three people are being treated at a hospital. On getting information about the matter here, the MLA from Bagodar Vinod Kumar Singh, Saria-Bagodar SDM Ramkumar Mandal, SDPO Vinod Kumar Mahato, BJP leader Ashish Kumar Border and AJSU leader cum District Council member Anoop Kumar Pandey reached the spot.

The District Collector of Giridih has assured Chief Minister Hemant Soren that a medical camp has been set up to treat the affected persons. (ANI)

