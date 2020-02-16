Himachal: Women carry pregnant woman on makeshift cart for over 8 hours to reach hospital

In yet another incident of poor road connectivity and medical facilities, women of Shakti village in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday carried a pregnant woman on a makeshift cart for over 30 km to reach to a nearby hospital. They carried the pregnant woman through damaged roads for over eight hours. She was then taken to a hospital in Sainj Valley of Kullu district.

Speaking on the same, Gadarpali Panchayat Pradhan, Bhag Chand said," Over half a dozen villages in the area lack basic infrastructure, including roads and electricity." He also appealed to the Himachal Pradesh government to come up with development projects in far-flung areas of the state. (ANI)

