PM Modi greets Telangana CM on birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on his 66th birthday wishing for his long and healthy life.
"Greetings to Telangana CM KCR Garu on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life," Modi wrote on Twitter.
Rao, better known as KCR, is the first chief minister of Telangana which was formed after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- K Chandrasekhar Rao
- Telangana
- Andhra Pradesh
