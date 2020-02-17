Left Menu
UP Assembly proceedings disrupted as SP members raise issue of threat to Akhilesh Yadav

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 13:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 13:04 IST
The Question Hour was washed out in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday as Samajwadi Party members stalled proceedings over the issue of alleged threat call to their party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

SP members raised slogans leading to adjournment of House proceedings for 30 minutes, which was extended for the entire Question Hour by Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit. As soon as the House met for the day, Leader of the

Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary of the Samajwadi Party raised the issue demanding immediate discussion on the matter, but the Chair did not allow.

At this, SP members got furious and sensing their mood, the Speaker adjourned House proceedings till Zero Hour. When the House reassembled, Chaudhary again raised the

issue and said it was a serious matter. Responding to his concerns, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said Yadav had been provided 'Z-Plus' category security which comprises 182 security personnel led by an Additional SP rank officer, circle officer, 6 inspectors, 14 sub-inspectors besides CoBRA commando jawans.

Usually 56 security personnel guard a 'Z-Plus' protectee, but in his case 182 personnel are posted, he said, adding the security breach was a "trivial matter". Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present in the House.

Opposition parties in the state have been raising the issue of law and order in the state in the Budget session of the state legislature. Yadav had recently claimed that he had received a threat

call and a message from a BJP leader after a youth shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' at one of the gatherings he was addressing.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister had made the claim while addressing a function at his party office in Kannauj on Saturday. "There is a threat to my life from a BJP leader. I have received a threat call and a message from him. I have saved the message in my phone and will address the media in this regard in Lucknow in a day or two," he had said.

Yadav was addressing party workers on the rising inflation in the country, when a youth from the crowd interrupted him and asked him what he planned to do about it if he returned to power. The SP chief asked the youth to come closer as he was not

audible . At this, the youth shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' and Yadav questioned him whether he has any association with the

Bharatiya Janata Party. Following the incident, Yadav claimed there was a threat to his life from a BJP leader.

"Just two days ago, a BJP leader has threatened me and now today, this man was trying to jump inside the security cordon. He would have taken my life. What action will you initiate against him and under which act you will book him," he had asked.

