Hope they are hanged this time, Nirbhaya's mother

Nirbhaya's mother expressed hope on Monday that the four convicts in her daughter's rape-and-murder cases would finally be hanged on March 3, the latest execution date fixed by a court after two earlier death warrants were stayed. "We hope the order (death warrant) is finally executed," she said, just after a Delhi court issued fresh death warrants against the four convicts setting up their execution on March 3 at 6 am.

This is the third time that death warrants have been issued against Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31). Two earlier warrants could not be executed as the convicts were yet to exhaust the legal and other remedies available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.