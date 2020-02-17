Maharashtra MLA, bank manager among 3 booked for cheating

Maharashtra MLA Ratnakar Gutte, who is also director of a sugar factory, has been

booked in a case of alleged cheating and criminal conspiracy related to a bank loan, a police official said on Monday.

Besides Gutte, the lone MLA of the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, two others, including a bank manager, were booked in

the case on Saturday on directions of a local court, he said. "The MLA from Gangakhed in Parbhani district is

director of Gangakhed Sugar and Energy Ltd. Two supervisors supplying labourers entered into a contract with the factory.

"As part of the contract, the supervisors were made to deposit blank cheques, bond papers, registration certificates,

Aadhaar card, PAN card, signature verification forms and passbook details with the factory," the police official said.

A loan was borrowed by the factory from a public sector bank using these papers in 2015, he said.

The supervisors, Prabhakar Kendre and Ravan Kendre, received bank notices for non-repayment of loan amount of Rs

25.60 lakh on May 29, 2018, the official said. They moved a local court, which ordered registration

of a case against Gutte and the two others, he said. Of the two, one is the manager of the bank which

sanctioned the loan and the other is an executive director of Gangakhed Sugar, the investigating officer in the case told

PTI. All three were booked under IPC sections related to

cheating, criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, making a false document, forgery, using as genuine a forged

document, he added.

