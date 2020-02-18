Bihar govt transfers 22 IAS officers, including 11 District Magistrates

In a major reshuffle, 22 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including 11 District Magistrates, were transferred and given new responsibilities on Monday. As per a notification issued by the general administration department, the District Magistrates of Aurangabad, Muzaffarpur, Kishanganj, Khagaria, Araria, Nawada, Saharsa East Champaran, West Champaran, Madhubani, and Siwan districts have been transferred.

Himanshu Sharma has been appointed as the new Patna Municipal corporation (PMC) commissioner, replacing Amit Kumar Pandey, who will take over as District Magistrate of Siwan. Three senior IAS officers have been assigned additional charge of different departments.

N Sarvan Kumar, agriculture department principal secretary, will hold additional charge of animal and fisheries resource department secretary. While geology department principal secretary Harjot Kaur Bamrah has been given additional charge of animal and fisheries resource department, N Vijay Laxmi has been shifted to the sugarcane department.

Secretary of food and consumer protection department, Pankaj Kumar Pal, has been given additional charge of managing director of state food corporation. Replacing Poonam, additional secretary of rural works department Kawal Tanuj has been made Katihar DM. Poonam has been appointed as a special secretary of the agriculture department.

Shirshat Kapil has been appointed as District Magistrate of East Champaran and Raman Kumar has been made managing director of Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation. Alok Ranjan Ghosh, who was the District Magistrate of Muzaffarpur, has been shifted to Khagaria as its DM. He will be succeeded by Additional Secretary in Chief Minister Secretariat Chandrashekhar Singh.

West Champaran District Magistrate D N Ramchandra will be the new DM of Madhubani. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.