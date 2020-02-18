Maha: Fire at chemical firm in Thane; none hurt

A fire broke out at a chemical company in an industrial area of Maharashtra's Thane district

in the wee hours of Tuesday, an official said. No casualty was reported in the mishap, he said.

The blaze erupted around 12.45 am in Metropolitan company, located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development

Corporation (MIDC) area of Dombivali township, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

Four fire engines were rushed to the spot and efforts were still on to douse the flames, he said.

"No one was injured in the fire," Kadam said, adding that the cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

