Sabarmati ashram planning to gift khadi items, charkha to President Trump

The Sabarmati Ashram management is planning to gift a few items made of handspun khadi and a charkha as souvenirs to US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump who are scheduled to visit the ashram on February 24.

Preparations are in full swing in Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Sabarmati Ashram management is planning to gift a few items made of handspun khadi and a charkha as souvenirs to US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump who are scheduled to visit the ashram on February 24. Atul Pandya, Director, Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust, told ANI on Tuesday, "The Government of Gujarat is also planning for gifts and we are planning for some khadi items, drawings and charkha (spinning wheel) as souvenirs."

The big old charkha will be on display for the guests at Hriday Kunj. The items will be placed a day earlier of the delegates' visit. The preparations o welcome the dignitaries are in full swing at the ashram.

"The Special Protection Group (SPG) team will most probably visit on February 20 and tomorrow the trustee and the government officials will hold a meeting after which details will be sent for approval," Pandya added. The Ashram trustee has proposed the dignitaries to visit Radhekunj, which was the residence of Mahatma Gandhi. After which the VIPs are likely to visit the 'charkha gallery'.

"However, due to time constraints we are hoping that Prime Minister and US President will visit Radhekunj and riverfront side," Pandya said. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Trump is expected to attend an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was addressed by the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston in September last year. (ANI)

