Opposition creates ruckus in Odisha Assembly over neglect of Odia language by govt

The Odisha Assembly on Tuesday saw a heated debate as both the Congress and BJP MLAs blamed the state government for neglecting the Odia language.

The Congress and BJP MLAs said that the Odisha government and the Centre are not providing funds for the promotion of the Odia language.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra said, "Even Chief Minister (Naveen Patnaik) and several senior officers are unable to speak in Odia language." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.