NATION

DEL51 CHINA-CORONAVIRUS-LD ENVOY It's easier to shake a mountain than China: Chinese envoy on impact of coronavirus on China

New Delhi: It is easier to shake a mountain than China, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong said on Tuesday, dispelling concerns over the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the country's economy and its possible ripple effects across the globe.

DEL16 JK-PAK-LAUNCHPADS Terror launchpads in PoK 'full', but our response hard & punishing: Lt Gen Dhillon

Srinagar: Terror launchpads in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir "are full", but the Pakistan Army's attempts to infiltrate terrorists under the cover of ceasefire violations are being responded to in a "hard and punishing" manner, a senior army commander said here. By Sumir Kaul

DEL54 MUFTI-LD KASHMIR J&K grappling with economic, psychological, emotional crisis: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter

New Delhi: In the seven months since the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, Jammu and Kashmir has grappled with an economic, psychological and emotional crisis, Iltija Mufti, daughter of incarcerated former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, said on Tuesday.

DEL46 FATF-LD PAK FATF sub group recommends continuation of Pakistan in 'Grey List'; final decision on Friday

New Delhi: A sub-group of the global terror financing watchdog FATF on Tuesday recommended continuation of Pakistan in the 'Grey List' for its failure to check terror funding and a final decision will be taken on February 21, sources said on Tuesday.

DEL52 CONG-DATA-LD GOVT Govt trying to hide poverty behind 'wall' after concealing data on economy, alleges Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday accused the government of hiding data, including that of "lowest" consumption levels in 40 years, and asked it to make it public in order to find solutions to problems plaguing the economy.

DEL12 GOVT-VISA-UK-LD MP British MP's visa revoked for her anti-India activities: Govt sources

New Delhi: British lawmaker Debbie Abrahams' e-Business visa was revoked as she was involved in anti-India activities, and the cancellation was conveyed to her on February 14, government sources said on Tuesday.

DEL45 RAIL-RPF-LD TATKAL Railways roots out illegal softwares, more Tatkal tickets for passengers now

New Delhi: More Tatkal tickets will be available for passengers now as the railways has weeded out several illegal softwares and arrested 60 agents who would use them to block such tickets, a top official said on Tuesday.

DEL22 HRD-AICTE-MANAGEMENT COURSES AICTE bars universities from offering PGDM and MBA courses simultaneously

New Delhi: Government or private universities will no longer be able to offer both PGDM and MBA courses simultaneously and will have to choose either of the two, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has said.

BOM8 GJ-SLUM-EVICTION Guj: Ahead of US Prez visit, AMC asks slum-dwellers to vacate

Ahmedabad: At least 45 families living in a slum near the newly-built Motera stadium in Ahmedabad have been served eviction notices by the municipal corporation ahead of the scheduled visit of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24.

CAL13 BH-4THLD KISHOR "Which side are you on - Godse or Gandhi?" Kishor tells Nitish

Patna: Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Tuesday mocked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for aligning with the BJP in his quest for power, and said the JD(U) leader cannot be wedded to Gandhian ideals and stand with those who support Godse at the same time.

LEGAL

LGD21 DL-COURT-3RD LD SHARJEEL Violence during anti-CAA protest: Delhi police names Sharjeel Imam as 'instigator' in chargesheet

New Delhi: The Delhi police has named Sharjeel Imam as an "instigator" in its charge sheetfiled against 17 people in a case related to violence during protests against the amended citizenship law at New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia university last year.

LGD24 DL-COURT-2NDLD CHIDAMBARAM INX Media case: Court directs CBI to hand over documents to Chidambaram, son

New Delhi: A Delhi court directed the CBI on Tuesday to hand over to P Chidambaram and his son Karti certain documents filed along with the charge sheet in the INX Media corruption case.

BUSINESS

DEL53 BIZ-FM-LD CORONAVIRUS Govt to soon announce measures to deal with coronavirus impact on industry: FM

New Delhi: The government will soon announce measures to deal with the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the domestic industry and exports, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

FOREIGN

FGN43 UK-BUDGET-SUNAK To present first UK Budget on March 11 as scheduled: Chancellor Rishi Sunak

London: The UK government will present the Budget on March 11 as previously announced, the new Indian-origin Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced on Tuesday as he vowed to deliver the promises made by the Conservatives to the voters during the general election.

FGN37 CHINA-LDALL VIRUS Senior doctor dies of coronavirus in China; death toll soars to over 1,800

Beijing: The head of a hospital in China’s coronavirus-hit Wuhan city died of the epidemic amid criticism that a number of medical staff were infected due to official attempts to conceal the key findings of human-to-human transmission of the virus, as the death toll from the disease on Tuesday soared to 1,868. By K J M Varma PTI RC

