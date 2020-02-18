Left Menu
Development News Edition

Water released into Yamuna to improve its 'environmental condition' ahead of Trump's India visit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mathura
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 21:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 21:16 IST
Water released into Yamuna to improve its 'environmental condition' ahead of Trump's India visit

The Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department has released 500 cusecs of water into the Yamuna from the Ganganahar in Bulandshahr to improve the river's "environmental condition" in Agra, ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit, officials said on Tuesday. Trump is set to visit India on a two-day trip between February 23 and 26. The main segment of the visit will take place in Delhi, though an option of having a short visit by the president to another city is being explored.

The cities that are being considered include Uttar Pradesh's Agra and Gujarat's Ahmedabad. "Keeping in mind US President Trump's visit to Agra, 500 cusecs of water has been released from the Ganganahar to improve the environmental condition of the Yamuna. This water will reach the Yamuna in Mathura by February 20 and Agra by February 21 afternoon," the department's Superintending Engineer Dharmender Singh Phogat said.

He said the department aims to maintain a certain level of water in the Yamuna till February 24. This move is likely to reduce the "foul smell" from the Yamuna, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) assistant engineer Arvind Kumar said when asked about the development.

"If 500 cusecs of water has been released into the Yamuna to control pollution, it will certainly have an impact. This will also improve the oxygen level in the Yamuna in Mathura and in Agra. This move may not make the Yamuna's water fit for drinking, but could reduce foul smell from the river," he said. Gopeshwar Nath Chaturvedi who is associated with the Shri Mathur Chaturved Parishad that is working to clean the Yamuna, said,"The move will hardly have any impact on the river." PTI CORR ANB

ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Trump pardons ex-49ers owner DeBartolo

President Donald Trump pardoned former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. for a federal bribery conviction related to an attempt to secure a Louisiana casino license. With several former players at the White House on Tuesday for ...

Coronavirus may hit production schedules in India & UK, warns Tata JLR

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Tuesday warned that its production schedules in the UK as well as India are under strain due to its supply chains in coronavirus-hit China. JLR CEO Ralf Speth said the company has enough supplies to en...

Shiv Janmotsav: Maharashtra CM to visit Shivneri Fort

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will on Wednesday visit Shivneri Fort, thebirthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Junnar tehsil to celebrate Shiv Janmotsav.Several cultural programmes will be organised at the historic fort...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low

Oil prices tumbled and global equity markets slid on Tuesday after Apple Inc said it was unlikely to meet its sales guidance because of the coronavirus outbreak in China, a warning highlighting the epidemics threat to global growth and corp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020