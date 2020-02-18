Ahead of US prez visit, Guj govt reschedules Budget session
In view of US President Donald Trump's visit to Ahmedabad on February 24, the Gujarat
government on Tuesday announced rescheduling of the Budget session of the state Legislative Assembly, which will now
commence from February 26. As per the earlier schedule, the session was supposed
to begin on February 24--the day when Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ahmedabad.
The Budget 2020-21 will be tabled on February 26 by Gujarat deputy chief minister and finance minister Nitin
Patel, said Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja.
The House will now meet for the total 22 days between February 26 and March 31, he said.
Senior Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar, who was part of the Assembly's Business Advisory Committee (BAC), said the
business of the two curtailed days will be accommodated in the total 25 sittings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Shailesh Parmar
- Ahmedabad
- Pradeepsinh Jadeja
- Gujarat
- Narendra Modi
ALSO READ
USFDA completes inspection of Cadila Healthcare's Ahmedabad facility
We are in discussions with US side: MEA on when President Donald Trump will visit India.
IndiGo's Ahmedabad-Kolkata flight returns to airport after PW engine snag
Trump to visit India on Feb 24; engagements lined up in Delhi, Ahmedabad
President Donald Trump's visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen Indo-US strategic partnership: MEA