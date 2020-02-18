1 CoBRA personnel succumbs to injuries in gunbattle with Naxals in Chhattisgarh

One of the two CRPF personnel injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday succumbed to his injuries while he was being airlifted to Raipur for treatment, officials said. Two personnel of CRPF's elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit were injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals earlier today officials said.

"The gunbattle took place around 1.5 km from Palodi, in Kistaram, of Sukma district and lasted for 20 minutes. During the exchange of fire, two commandos had sustained bullet injuries and they were airlifted to Raipur for treatment." "During the evacuation process, one of personnel, Kanai Majee of 208 Battalion, from Purulia, West Bengal, succumbed to his injuries," CRPF officials said.

In the exchange of fire, some Naxals too got injured but they managed to flee. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

