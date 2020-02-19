Bengaluru CCB raids spa, 6 girls rescued
Bengaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) on Wednesday raided a spa in Koramangala area and rescued six girls.
The owner of the spa is absconding and the manager has been arrested.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
