Annual grand rally organised in Pune on occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

An annual grand rally was on Wednesday organised on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. This year's Shivaji Jayanti marks the 390th birth anniversary of great Maratha warrior. Various groups participated in the rally and their performance depicts the culture of Maharashtra and warriors who fought for the Maratha empire alongside Shivaji Maharaj.

This year it is the eighth anniversary of the procession being carried in Pune every year. 85 Chariots depicting the history of the Maratha empire are participating in it. Speaking to ANI, Amit Gaikwad, the organiser of the rally said, "Every year on this day, we organise this rally. Through this rally, we are trying to spread our history of the Maratha Empire to the world. The decedents of warriors who fought alongside Shivaji Mahraj participate in it."

"The efforts, valour of those warriors are still unknown, we are trying to showcase their courage and valour through this rally," he said. One of the participants named Shailey Shinde said, "I am very happy and excited about being part of this procession. For weeks, we have practiced for it." (ANI)

