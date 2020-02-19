2 Dalits caught stealing money beaten up in Rajasthan

Two Dalits who were allegedly caught stealing money from a two-wheeler agency were beaten up by the showroom staffers in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday. The matter came to light when a video of the assault went viral.

The police have detained five persons in connection with the incident. "Two persons were caught stealing money on Sunday after which they were brutally thrashed by the showroom employees. A video was shot which went viral after which the victims lodged an FIR on Wednesday," Rajpal Singh, SHO, Panchodi police station said.

He said the showroom staffers have also lodged a case against the two Dalits for stealing money. Five persons have been detained in connection with beating the Dalits, the official said, adding the matter was under investigation.

PTI SDA SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.