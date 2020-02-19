Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 Dalits caught stealing money beaten up in Rajasthan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 20:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 20:19 IST
2 Dalits caught stealing money beaten up in Rajasthan

Two Dalits who were allegedly caught stealing money from a two-wheeler agency were beaten up by the showroom staffers in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday. The matter came to light when a video of the assault went viral.

The police have detained five persons in connection with the incident. "Two persons were caught stealing money on Sunday after which they were brutally thrashed by the showroom employees. A video was shot which went viral after which the victims lodged an FIR on Wednesday," Rajpal Singh, SHO, Panchodi police station said.

He said the showroom staffers have also lodged a case against the two Dalits for stealing money. Five persons have been detained in connection with beating the Dalits, the official said, adding the matter was under investigation.

PTI SDA SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Teen killed in clashes between Palestinian forces, gunmen

Jerusalem, Feb 19 AP A teenager was shot and killed in overnight clashes between Palestinian forces and local gunmen in the West Bank, local media reported Wednesday. Salah Zakarna, 17, was shot in the chest and later died when Palestinian ...

Gadkari reaffirms India's commitment to reducing road accidents by 2030

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday reaffirmed Indias commitment to the United Nations goal set under the UN Decade of Action of drastically reducing road accidents by 2030. Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari was addressing ...

In Guj,common people can now avail treatment at ESIC hospitals

Common people in Gujarat can now avail treatment at the hospitals and dispensaries beingrun by the Employees State Insurance Corporation ESIC, the government said on Wednesday.Till now, only registered employees under the Employees State In...

Yemen minister's bodyguards killed in convoy blast

Eight of the Yemeni defense ministers bodyguards were killed on Wednesday when their vehicle hit a landmine east of the capital Sanaa, but the official was unhurt, a ministry source said. The Yemen government -- backed by a Saudi-led milita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020