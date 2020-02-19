Western Command GOC-in-C welcomes SC verdict on permanent commission for women

Western Command GOC-in-Chief Lt Gen R P Singh hailed the Supreme Court order on giving permanent commission to women officers even as he said that placing women in combat roles is an evolutionary process. “I think it is a very good thing,” he said, commenting on the apex court judgement during an interaction with reporters here on Tuesday.

Gen Singh said the verdict will boost the morale of women officers and in time to come they will contribute even more to the armed forces. Answering a question on women in combat roles, he said, "I think the time has yet not come. I think it is an evolutionary process.”

But he said a first step has been taken to give them command in combat support units. The Western Command chief was talking with reporters after an investiture ceremony here.

He said women officers are already there in combat support units and they will graduate in time to tackling bigger roles and responsibilities. In a landmark victory for gender equality, the Supreme Court on Monday allowed permanent commission to all women officers in the Army, paving the way for them to get command postings in non-combat units.

The apex court directed that within three months, all serving short service commission women officers have to be considered for permanent commissions. However, it said the question of combat posting for women officers is a policy decision and was not dealt by the Delhi High Court in its 2010 verdict.

The GOC-in-C gave away 41 awards, including 32 Sena Medals for gallantry, two Sena Medals for distinguished service and seven Vishisht Seva Medals to officers and soldiers. Besides this, 16 elite units of the Western Command were honoured for professional excellence at the ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.