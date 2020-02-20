Left Menu
Terrorists are educated but kill people due to differences in values , says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that terrorists are not uneducated, moreover, they also have the zeal to do something in life but due to differences in values, they kill people.

  • Kurukshetra (Haryana)
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 15:14 IST
  • Created: 20-02-2020 15:14 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Kurukshetra on Thursday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

"Terrorists are not uneducated, they are graduates and technical degree holders. They too are young and have the zeal to do something in life. But due to differences in values, they kill people," said Singh. "On 9/11/01, the World Trade Centre was attacked. The pilots crashed their planes into the tower and killed themselves along with other people. Didn't they have any knowledge? or a good package? but they lacked the kind of values and thoughts they should have had," he added.

The Defence Minister added that Haryana is a land where every village is having Army officials or personnel. "Haryana's Kalpana Chawla became a part of NASA's space mission whereas Haryana's Minty Agarwal, IAF Squadron Leader played a crucial role in Balakot airstrike. You don't have to become a job seeker you have to become a job creator," said Singh while addressing the students.

Recounting country's strength, Singh said that once China's Peking University's Vice-Chancellor had said that India has controlled and dominated China for more than 2000 years without sending a single soldier. (ANI)

