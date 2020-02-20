BSF recovers FICN of face value of Rs 2,06,000 in Kolkata

The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) of the face value of Rs 2,06,000 from Indo-Bangladesh Border Fence in Malda sector on Wednesday. "Acting on information regarding smuggling of FICN, the troops of BOP Shukhdevpur, 24 Battalion BSF, under Sector Malda, carried out a special operation near Indo-Bangladesh Border Fence (IBBF)," a statement issued by the BSF said.

"At about 9.30 a.m., BSF troops observed suspicious movement of 2 Bangladeshi National who threw one bundle over the fence and run away towards Bangladesh side," it said. During the search, 1 bundle from the spot containing Rs 2,06,000 Fake Indian Currency with 103 notes in denomination of Rs 2000 was recovered. The fake currency notes have been handed over to the Baishnabnagar Police Station for further action.

"South Bengal Frontier BSF has seized FICN of the face value of Rs 12,57,000 till this date from 2019," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

