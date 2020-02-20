Maha govt will provide all help to foreign investors: Aaditya

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray met consul generals of various countries on

Thursday and assured them that the state government will provide all necessary help to foreign investors.

In an interaction with consul generals of various countries, the minister said the state government is focusing

on employment generation in Maharashtra and the state has tremendous potential in both industrial and tourism sectors.

Thackeray, who is also in charge of the protocol department, assured the consul generals that the state

government will provide all necessary assistance to their countries for investing in Maharashtra.

"Mumbai is the country's financial capital and a favourite destination for industrial investment. The state

has facilities for all types of tourism, including medical, heritage and wildlife," he said.

The minister further asked the consul generals to appeal to their citizens to visit Maharashtra.

