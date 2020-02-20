Two men arrested with 200 kg ganja in Delhi

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested two men from southwest Delhi's Munirka and seized 200 kg of ganja from them, officials said on Thursday. The accused were identified as Surjeet (33) and Santosh Kumar Pandit (38), both residents of Begusarai in Bihar, they said.

"A trap was laid at Munirka flyover on Tuesday and Surjeet and Santosh were apprehended while they are trying to unload the ganja from a vehicle," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) G Ram Gopal Naik. The vehicle in which the ganja was being transported was also seized, he said.

Interrogation revealed that Santosh used to bring ganja from Odisha and deliver it to Surjeet who further re-distributed it in Delhi-NCR, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

