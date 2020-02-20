Coronavirus : Nirmala Sitharaman reviews preparedness
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday chaired a meeting here for reviewing the preparedness in wake of Coronavirus.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday chaired a meeting here for reviewing the preparedness in wake of Coronavirus. She discussed the matter with secretaries and senior officials of various departments of the Government of India.
Earlier on Wednesday, the first coronavirus affected patient of India undergoing treatment at Thrissur Medical College was tested negative. The novel coronavirus disease, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO), was first detected in Wuhan, China's Hubei Province, in late December 2019 and has since spread to more than 20 other countries. (ANI)
