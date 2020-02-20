Left Menu
Development News Edition

Endangered species from India- Great Indian Bustard, Asiatic Elephant, Bengal Florican now in global protection list

The Great Indian Bustard (GIB), once found in thousands and facing extinction, was on Thursday successfully enlisted into the global list of migratory species at the ongoing Conference of Parties (COP13) to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gandhinagar (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 22:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 22:42 IST
Endangered species from India- Great Indian Bustard, Asiatic Elephant, Bengal Florican now in global protection list
Great Indian Bustard (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi The Great Indian Bustard (GIB), once found in thousands and facing extinction, was on Thursday successfully enlisted into the global list of migratory species at the ongoing Conference of Parties (COP13) to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) here.

Merely 150 to 200 of Great Indian Bustard are currently present in the country. The GIB, which is also the mascot of the ongoing 13th COP is among the three species -- the other two being the Asiatic Elephant and the Bengal Florican -- which were today included in the Appendix I of the CMS, a global instrument under the United Nations (UN) Environment Programme that came into existence in 1983.

Inclusion of the species in the Appendix I of CMS will aid in transboundary conservation efforts facilitated by international conservation bodies and existing international laws and agreement. Predominantly found in Indian subcontinent, the Great Indian Bustard was also one of the frontrunners in the list of Indian National Birds.

The population of GIB, which was earlier found in several states, have reduced primarily due to hunting in the boundary area of Pakistan-India and power-line collisions in India. India today moved the proposals to include the three species at the meet and the motion was adopted without any objections. It received the backing of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and European Union (EU). There are 130 parties to the CMS which include 129 countries and the EU.

According to the proposal, "The current population size is about 150 birds or less in India. There are 128 birds in Rajasthan, 10 birds in Gujarat, less than eight birds in Maharashtra, about 10 birds in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh." A breeding programme for GIB has been initiated to preserve the critically endangered and conservation dependent species.

"The proposed amendment will assist in better understanding about trans-boundary movement of the birds and specially protection of the species against hunting and other human-induced mortality risks," the proposal said. Mainland Asiatic Elephant and Bengal Florican are also listed under globally endangered species under Appendix I of CMS.

Mainland Asian elephants also known as Indian elephants have been listed under Appendix I of CITES (Convention for International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna) since 1975. Bengal Florican is the highest of IUCN's categories of endangerment and is only applied to species closest to extinction. This critically endangered bird, with the South Asian subspecies, have been restricted to the terai and duars grassland regions of the Indo-Gangetic and Brahmaputra floodplains.

Their population declined mainly as a result of habitat loss, habitat degradation and hunting. In the Indian subcontinent, the species no longer breeds outside protected areas except few pockets in Brahmputra flood plains (BirdLife International 2001). The adoption of these three particularly endangered species under Appendix I of CMS is expected to promote conservation status in natural habitat and reduce human-animal conflicts in range countries.

The range countries are -- India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Lao PDR, Peninsular Malaysia and China. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

NITI Aayog to hold SDG Conclave 2020 in Guwahati

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump's acting intelligence chief Grenell says won't be tapped for permanent post

Richard Grenell, U.S. President Donald Trumps ambassador to Germany who was tapped to be acting director of intelligence, said on Thursday Trump would not be nominating him for the job permanently, a move that would require Senate approval....

Report: Indians P Carrasco undergoes MRI exam on leg

Cleveland Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco, who reported discomfort in his right leg Wednesday following a workout, had an MRI exam and wont take part in spring drills on Thursday, Cleveland.com reported. The team is expected to provide...

Trump's acting intel chief Grenell says won't be nominated for job permanently

Richard Grenell, U.S. President Donald Trumps ambassador to Germany tapped as acting director of intelligence, on Thursday said Trump would not be nominating him for the job permanently.The President will announce the Nominee not me sometim...

D Raja urges Left parties to protest against Donald Trump's visit

Communist Party of India CPI general secretary D Raja on Thursday urged all Left parties to protest against the visit of American President Donald Trump to India. It is a matter of serious concern that the government of India instead of pur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020