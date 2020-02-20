Maha govt transfers five senior IAS officers
The Maharashtra government on Thursday transferred five senior bureaucrats, including
Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Revenue, Registration and Stamp Duty, Manu Kumar Srivastava.
Srivastava, a 1986-batch IAS officer, has now been made the Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue and Forest
Department, a statement from the General Administration department (GAD) said.
Nitin Kareer, a 1988-batch IAS officer, who was Additional Chief Secretary (1), Urban Development Department,
Mantralaya, Mumbai, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue, Registration and Stamp Duty), Revenue and
Forest Department in Srivastava's place. I S Chahal, a 1989-batch officer, who was Principal
Secretary (Water Resources), Water Resources Department, Mantralaya, has been posted as Principal Secretary (1), Urban
Development Department. B Venugopal Reddy, a 1994-batch officer, who was
Principal Secretary (Forest), Revenue and Forest Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai has been posted as Principal Secretary
(Industries), Industry, Energy and Labour Department. Sanjay Khandare, a 1996-batch IAS officer, has been
posted as Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mantralaya
- Maharashtra
- Mumbai
- Forest