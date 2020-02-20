Maha govt transfers five senior IAS officers

The Maharashtra government on Thursday transferred five senior bureaucrats, including

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Revenue, Registration and Stamp Duty, Manu Kumar Srivastava.

Srivastava, a 1986-batch IAS officer, has now been made the Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue and Forest

Department, a statement from the General Administration department (GAD) said.

Nitin Kareer, a 1988-batch IAS officer, who was Additional Chief Secretary (1), Urban Development Department,

Mantralaya, Mumbai, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue, Registration and Stamp Duty), Revenue and

Forest Department in Srivastava's place. I S Chahal, a 1989-batch officer, who was Principal

Secretary (Water Resources), Water Resources Department, Mantralaya, has been posted as Principal Secretary (1), Urban

Development Department. B Venugopal Reddy, a 1994-batch officer, who was

Principal Secretary (Forest), Revenue and Forest Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai has been posted as Principal Secretary

(Industries), Industry, Energy and Labour Department. Sanjay Khandare, a 1996-batch IAS officer, has been

posted as Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.