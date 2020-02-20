19 dead in bus accident in Tamil Nadu
As many as 19 people who were traveling on a bus from Bangaluru to Ernakulam died after it collided with a truck here on Thursday.
As many as 19 people who were traveling on a bus from Bangaluru to Ernakulam died after it collided with a truck here on Thursday. According to the police, there were 48 passengers on the bus.
Meanwhile, Transport Minister AK Saseendran said that Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will give Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the families of the deceased. "Rs 2 lakh will be given immediately as an emergency aid. The KSRTC insurance amount of Rs 30 lakh each will be given to the families of the deceased KSRTC employees," he said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Income Tax searches in case of 4 major players in film industry in Tamil Nadu
IT Dept seizes Rs 77 crore unaccounted cash in searches in Tamil Nadu
Production, exports of refined copper dip due to closure of Vedanta's plant in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Government Increasing Access to Early Intervention Therapy for Children with Special Needs with an Aim to Implement a State Wide Programme
Nod for NPR in Tamil Nadu will invite people's ire, says DMK