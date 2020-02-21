Left Menu
CISF says no monkey scare at Taj Mahal

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Taj Mahal here has dismissed reports of monkeys causing any trouble during the US President Donald Trump's expected visit to the famed monument on February 24.

  Updated: 21-02-2020 09:50 IST
US President Donald Trump is expected to visit Taj Mahal on February 24 during his India visit. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Taj Mahal here has dismissed reports of monkeys causing any trouble during the US President Donald Trump's expected visit to the famed monument on February 24. "For the last six months, it has been seen that inside the Taj Mahal the monkeys are not creating a lot of issues. And on the day when US President Trump is visiting the monument, there will not be a large presence of people and chances of monkeys creating problems will be even lesser," Brij Bhushan, Commandant, CISF told ANI.

Internal security of the Taj Mahal is provided by the central para-military force Central Industrial Security Force. Meanwhile, tourists feel otherwise about the simians at Taj Mahal and have said that the monkeys create problems for them as they snatch away their belongings.

"Monkeys have created a lot of ruckus here. They disturb the tourists a lot. The administration should act on this matter. There might be a problem when US President Trump comes here as monkeys do not know who is President or not," Tanveer, a tourist told ANI. "I am from Delhi. There are many monkeys here and they snatch away belongings of tourists. When the president of the US comes here, there may be a problem due to the monkeys. The administration should do something about this," Shoaib, another tourist said.

The Taj Mahal will remain closed for the general public from 12 noon on February 24 during US President Donald Trump's visit next week. Trump will be on a two-day state visit to India from February 24 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

