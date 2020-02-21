President Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings on Maha Shivaratri

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished the nation on the occasion of Mahashivaratri. "Greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens on Mahashivaratri. May the blessings of Lord Shiva bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone's life," President Kovind tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in Hindi, saying "Good wishes to all on Mahashivratri. With the blessings of 'Baba Bholenath' may there be happiness, peace, prosperity and good luck in the life of the country's citizens. Om Namah Shivay!" The festival of 'Maha Shivaratri' which literally translates to 'the greatest night of Shiva' is one of the most celebrated festivals across the country with millions thronging the temples through the auspicious day.

The festival celebrates the grand marriage of the lord of destruction, Shiva -- with the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty -- Parvati, who is also known as Shakti (power). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.