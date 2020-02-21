1 Pak Army soldier killed in Indian Army retaliation to ceasefire violation

One Pakistan Army soldier was killed and several others were injured in the Indian Army's retaliation to the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Kupwara sector on Thursday, Army sources said.

Over the past few days, Pakistan has been attempting to push terrorists into India from Neelam valley in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

