Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump visit: Tulips, dahlias, floral boards to adorn prominent spots in Lutyen's Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 18:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 18:20 IST
Trump visit: Tulips, dahlias, floral boards to adorn prominent spots in Lutyen's Delhi

Tulips and multi-colour hybrid dahlias besides floral boards will adorn various prominent spots in Lutyen's Delhi to welcome US President Donald Trump's and other dignitaries, an official said on Friday. Various prominent spots, including roundabouts, will also be beautified with flowers, according to an official of the New Delhi Municipal Council.

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump and a high-level delegation, will arrive in Ahmedabad around noon on February 24 for a little less than 36-hour-long trip. Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, will also be part of the delegation. From Ahmedabad, Trump will travel to Agra before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit.

"On all important occasions, we put up floral motifs at various vantage points in the NDMC area. We will install floral boards welcoming the dignitaries at prominent spots on the route the dignitaries will travel," a senior NDMC official said. "Besides seasonal plants that adorn various locations, we have arranged for over 15,000 pots of tulips and multi-colour hybrid dahlias, which will be placed at Hyderabad House, the venue for delegation-level talks between the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the official added.

NDMC area is home prominent buildings, including the iconic Parliament building, Rashtrapati Bhawan and Diplomatic Enclave. "Various prominent spots in the NDMC area, including roundabouts will also be beautified with flowers. While our roads are among the cleanest ones in the city, we have also directed the sanitation department for intensive cleaning of roads using machines," the NDMC official said.

In Delhi, Trump and the First Lady will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on February 25. From there, they will go to Rajghat to pay homage at the 'samadhi' of Mahatma Gandhi. It will be followed by restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi at Hyderabad House. Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch for the US president following the talks. In the afternoon, Trump is expected to attend certain private events at the US Embassy, including a private roundtable with industry representatives. In the evening, the US president will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A banquet will be hosted by Kovind and President Trump will depart from India later that evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Burkina violence displacing 4,000 people daily: UN

Geneva, Feb 21 AFP More than 4,000 people are being forced to flee their homes each day in Burkina Faso, as attacks on civilians by jihadist militants increase in number and frequency, the UNs refugee agency said on Friday. People fleeing t...

Zelensky vows to help Ukrainian woman stranded with dog in Wuhan

Kiev, Feb 21 AFP Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised to extricate a young woman who refused to board an evacuation flight out of virus-hit China without her small dog. Anastasiya Zinchenko, a 22-year-old model, was due to fl...

Retired IAS officers Bhaskar Khulbe, Amarjeet Sinha appointed advisors to Prime Minister: Order.

Retired IAS officers Bhaskar Khulbe, Amarjeet Sinha appointed advisors to Prime Minister Order....

US STOCKS-Wall St set to fall again as coronavirus spreads beyond China

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Friday as a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and elsewhere sent investors scrambling for safer assets such as gold and government bonds. The risk-off mood was exacerbated by data showing Japans...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020