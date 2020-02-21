PM hands over 'chadar' for Ajmer Sharif dargah

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday handed over a 'chadar' to be offered at the Ajmer Sharif dargah in the coming days.

The Prime Minister's Office posted pictures on its Twitter handle of Modi handing over the 'chadar' to a delegation from the Ajmer Sharif Sufi shrine.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was also present on the occasion.

