PM hands over 'chadar' for Ajmer Sharif dargah
New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday handed over a 'chadar' to be offered at the Ajmer Sharif dargah in the coming days.
The Prime Minister's Office posted pictures on its Twitter handle of Modi handing over the 'chadar' to a delegation from the Ajmer Sharif Sufi shrine.
Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was also present on the occasion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- New Delhi
- Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
- Ajmer Sharif
ALSO READ
We have decided to deepen cooperation to combat terrorism: PM Narendra Modi after talks with Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa.
We deliberated upon strengthening cooperation in combating terrorism: PM Narendra Modi after talks with Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa.
Union Budget will help achieve target of USD 5 trillion economy, says PM Narendra Modi.
All governments hesitated to touch tax system; now we are making tax system citizen centric: PM Narendra Modi.
India will now not waste time, it will surge ahead with confidence: PM Narendra Modi.