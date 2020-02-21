Cong appoints 11 vice presidents, 18 general secretaries in Andhra unit

The Congress on Friday finalised office bearers for its Andhra Pradesh unit by appointing 11 vice presidents and 18 general secretaries, and made former chief minister Oommen Chandy the party's state coordination committee head. Chandy is also the AICC general secretary in-charge for the Andhra Pradesh Congress. He is a former Kerala chief minister.

"The Congress president has approved the proposal of appointment of PCC office bearers, district congress committee (DCC) presidents, coordination committee and political affairs committee for the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC)," a statement from the party said. Congress president Sonia Gandhi also approved the setting up of a political affairs committee for Andhra Pradesh and it will be chaired by APCC chief Sake Sailajanath.

Among the new vice presidents appointed are Shahjaha Basha, Janga Goutham, Yedla Adi Raju, S N Raju, Sruthi Devi, Martin Luther, Gangadhar, Murali Danekula, Venugopal reddy, J Prabhaka and Sreepathi Prakash Rao.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

