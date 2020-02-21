Kamal Nath asks Modi govt to share details of surgical strike

Left Menu
  Chhindwara
  21-02-2020
  • Created: 21-02-2020 21:28 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday continued to target the Modi

government over the surgical strike and asked it to share with people the details of the operation, including the number of

terrorists killed in it. He, however, also made it clear that he was not

raising doubts over the surgical strike and said the country's defence forces do not indulge in any "fake" work.

Nath was talking to reporters here. "The surgical strike happened only in media. Has

anybody seen its picture? Has anyone got its details?" Nath asked.

"I want to ask how many people were killed in it? How many buildings were demolished? How many terrorists were

killed? Neither any figure, nor any photos nor any other things have come to light. All the noise was only in media,"

he said. When asked whether he meant to say that the surgical

strike was fake, Nath said, "No, our Army and Air Force do not indulge in any fake work. We are proud of both the forces...

But share information with the country." "We are not raising doubts over the surgical strike

but just talking is not enough. Tell countrymen where it happened, how it was carried out and what was the result. The

countrymen want to know," he added. "(Former Prime Minister) Indira Gandhi ji made 90,000

Pakistani troops surrender. This surrender was seen by the people of the entire country and the world," the former Union

minister said. While addressing people at a village here on Thursday,

Nath had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tell people something about the surgical strike, and sought to know why he

does not speak about issues related to unemployed youths and farmers.

Nath had also dared Modi to name at least one freedom fighter from his party- BJP.

