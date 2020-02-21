Kamal Nath asks Modi govt to share details of surgical strike
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday continued to target the Modi
government over the surgical strike and asked it to share with people the details of the operation, including the number of
terrorists killed in it. He, however, also made it clear that he was not
raising doubts over the surgical strike and said the country's defence forces do not indulge in any "fake" work.
Nath was talking to reporters here. "The surgical strike happened only in media. Has
anybody seen its picture? Has anyone got its details?" Nath asked.
"I want to ask how many people were killed in it? How many buildings were demolished? How many terrorists were
killed? Neither any figure, nor any photos nor any other things have come to light. All the noise was only in media,"
he said. When asked whether he meant to say that the surgical
strike was fake, Nath said, "No, our Army and Air Force do not indulge in any fake work. We are proud of both the forces...
But share information with the country." "We are not raising doubts over the surgical strike
but just talking is not enough. Tell countrymen where it happened, how it was carried out and what was the result. The
countrymen want to know," he added. "(Former Prime Minister) Indira Gandhi ji made 90,000
Pakistani troops surrender. This surrender was seen by the people of the entire country and the world," the former Union
minister said. While addressing people at a village here on Thursday,
Nath had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tell people something about the surgical strike, and sought to know why he
does not speak about issues related to unemployed youths and farmers.
Nath had also dared Modi to name at least one freedom fighter from his party- BJP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kamal Nath
- Narendra Modi
- Madhya Pradesh
- Air Force
ALSO READ
What happened to BJP's tall claims of win? Kamal Nath on Delhi
Kamal Nath attacks PM Modi, says difference in mincing words and running country
Congress was aware of its results in Delhi polls: Kamal Nath
Don't oppose, implement NPR in MP: Thawarchand Gehlot to Kamal Nath
Congress downplays Kamal Nath-Scindia spar, BJP says MP govt failed