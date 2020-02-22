Khurja BJP MLA's name missing from 'father's name' column in FIR against son
In a new twist in the Khurja celebratory firing case, in which local BJP MLA Bijendra Singh's son Vikas Singh is an accused, the FIR lodged by the Bulandshahr police omits the name of the accused's father.
In a new twist in the Khurja celebratory firing case, in which local BJP MLA Bijendra Singh's son Vikas Singh is an accused, the FIR lodged by the Bulandshahr police omits the name of the accused's father. The police had lodged an FIR in the Khurja Kotwali against Vikas Singh on February 20 after a video of the MLA's son firing shots in the air at a wedding went viral.
However, the police have mentioned Vikas Singh's father's name as "unknown" in the FIR. The accused's address column also says "unknown". A copy of the FIR is in ANI's possession. Senior police officers were not available to comment on the matter this the time of filing this report.
The FIR against Vikas, son of BJP MLA from Khurja, Bijendra Singh Khatik, was registered on February 20 under the relevant sections of IPC. A senior police officer has earlier said that the accused has been booked under Section 336 of the IPC (endangering life or personal safety of others).
Last year, Parliament made changes in the Arms Act according to which use of firearms in celebratory firing has been prohibited and the violation would attract a fine of Rs 1,00,000 or imprisonment for two years or both. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Khurja
- Bulandshahr
- Arms Act
ALSO READ
Nritya Gopal Das 'upset' over not being included in trust, BJP rushes leaders to pacify him
WB BJP leaders protest against rising cases of crimes against women in state
Congress MPs came to my seat in LS, tried to attack me: BJP's Harsh Vardhan
Congress MPs came to my seat in the House, tried to attack me and snatch my papers: BJP's Harsh Vardhan after ruckus in Lok Sabha.
BJP attacks AAP over arrest of Sisodia's OSD in bribery case, accuses it of betraying Delhi