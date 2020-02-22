Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khurja BJP MLA's name missing from 'father's name' column in FIR against son

In a new twist in the Khurja celebratory firing case, in which local BJP MLA Bijendra Singh's son Vikas Singh is an accused, the FIR lodged by the Bulandshahr police omits the name of the accused's father.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 19:56 IST
Khurja BJP MLA's name missing from 'father's name' column in FIR against son
representative image . Image Credit: ANI

In a new twist in the Khurja celebratory firing case, in which local BJP MLA Bijendra Singh's son Vikas Singh is an accused, the FIR lodged by the Bulandshahr police omits the name of the accused's father. The police had lodged an FIR in the Khurja Kotwali against Vikas Singh on February 20 after a video of the MLA's son firing shots in the air at a wedding went viral.

However, the police have mentioned Vikas Singh's father's name as "unknown" in the FIR. The accused's address column also says "unknown". A copy of the FIR is in ANI's possession. Senior police officers were not available to comment on the matter this the time of filing this report.

The FIR against Vikas, son of BJP MLA from Khurja, Bijendra Singh Khatik, was registered on February 20 under the relevant sections of IPC. A senior police officer has earlier said that the accused has been booked under Section 336 of the IPC (endangering life or personal safety of others).

Last year, Parliament made changes in the Arms Act according to which use of firearms in celebratory firing has been prohibited and the violation would attract a fine of Rs 1,00,000 or imprisonment for two years or both. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Melania Trump to attend 'Happiness Class' at Delhi govt school

US First Lady Melania Trump will be joining the Happiness Class at the Sarvodaya co-ed school in Moti Bagh here during her visit, sources said on Saturday. During the Happiness Class, Melania will spend around 15-20 minutes with the childre...

Woman dies after delivering dead child in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

A woman died soon after delivering&#160;a dead child at&#160;a community health centre in Chamoli district on Saturday. The incident occurred at Joshimath where the woman of Nepali origin&#160;was&#160;admitted this morning for delivery.The...

3 women dead in fire at Chandigarh PG

Three young women lost their lives when a fire broke out on Saturday at a house in Chandigarh where they were staying as paying guests, police said. As many as five girls were on the first floor of the residential accommodation at Sector 32...

UPDATE 2-Macron tells farmers he'll fight for EU budget, wine tariff relief

President Emmanuel Macron told farmers on Saturday that France would continue to oppose cuts to agricultural subsidies, a day after EU budget discussions ended in deadlock, while also promising compensation for wine producers hit by U.S. ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020