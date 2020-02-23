DRI seizes FICN, foreign currency in Bengal, two held

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday said it has recovered FICN having

face value of Rs one lakh and foreign currency notes worth USD 1.12 lakh from West Bengal in seperate operations.

The agency arrested two persons in connection with these cases, a DRI official said.

Acting on a tip-off, DRI officials intercepted one person at Burdwan railway station on Saturday and recovered 50

fake Indian currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination. The fake notes were sourced from Bangladesh, the

official said. In another operation carried out on Wednesday, DRI

personnel had seized USD 1.12 lakh from a man at Siliguri railway station.

"The seized foreign currency was meant for Bhutan to finance smuggling of goods into India," a statement added.

