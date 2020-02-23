Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump latest addition to list of heads of states to stay at ITC Maurya

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 20:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 20:43 IST
Trump latest addition to list of heads of states to stay at ITC Maurya

US President Donald Trump will join the list of heads of states who have stayed at the ITC Maurya here during their visit to India. Trump, who is on his maiden visit to India, will be staying at the mansion-like Grand Presidential Suite of the ITC Maurya.

The two-bedroom Grand Presidential Suite, known as 'Chanakya', has a private drawing room, a private terrace, a gym and a dining area along with a private entrance, a parking boulevard, a high speed elevator, elaborate security systems and a presidential floor butler, according to the hotel's website. The hotel has previously hosted George W Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Jimmy Carton.

The five-star property had prepared a special 'Clinton platter' and 'Chelsea platter' when former US president Bill Clinton visited India and stayed at the ITC Maurya. Similarly when Barack Obama visited the country twice during his tenure as US president, the hotel had done the 'Obama platter' for him, which has since become a part of the menu and is a favourite among the hotel's guests.

The hotel also has plans to prepare a 'Trump platter' and a special dessert platter with an Indian touch this time for the US president. ITC Maurya has also hosted prominent celebrities and heads of states of other countries.

Bukhara, the iconic restaurant of the hotel, which is known for its tandoori dishes, is adorned with photographs of Tony Blair, Bill Clinton, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and M S Dhoni, painter MF Husain among others, who have dined at the restaurant. From Dalai Lama to Roger Federer, Vladimir Putin, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mick Jagger and Tiger Woods, the hotel's guest list boasts of many popular names.

Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad on February 24 for a little less than 36-hour India trip. From Ahmedabad, the US president will travel to Agra to have a glimpse of the iconic Taj Mahal. The Trump family will spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal before sunset. Then they will leave for Delhi for the main leg of the visit.

On the morning of February 25, Trump and the First Lady would be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. From there, they would go to Rajghat to pay homage at the 'samadhi' of Mahatma Gandhi.

It would be followed by restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi at Hyderabad House. Sources said the security arrangements at the hotel have been underway for the last two weeks with NSG commandos and Delhi Police personnel surveying every floor on a daily basis. Officials from the US embassy are also monitoring the preparations with all details being kept under wraps.

The hotel will be out of bounds for other guests during the time Trump and his entourage will be there, and all the 438 rooms of the five-star property have been booked. PTI SLB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

As Grenell moves to spy post, Trump looks for new ambassador to Germany

President Donald Trump said on Sunday he is looking for a new ambassador to Germany after tapping current diplomat Richard Grenell to serve as acting U.S. intelligence chief.Ill be appointing an ambassador to Germany, Trump told reporters a...

Iran says 'enemies' used virus to sabotage vote as death toll rises

Tehran, Feb 23 AFP Iran confirmed eight deaths from the novel coronavirus on Sunday, the highest toll of any country outside China, as the supreme leader accused foreign media of trying to use the outbreak to sabotage a general election. Th...

Present generation 'lucky' to witness construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath on Sunday described the countrys present generation as a lucky one for being part of the struggle for having a Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya and being witness to its construction. The chief ministe...

Taliban wants to make peace deal with US: President Trump

The Taliban in Afghanistan are tired of fighting and want to make a peace deal with the US, President Donald Trump said on Sunday as he left for his maiden visit to India during which the two countries will significantly ramp up the defense...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020