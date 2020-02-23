Left Menu
Man alleges MNS workers harassed him as Bangladeshi

  • Pune
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 23:13 IST
A day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) launched a "drive" against suspected illegal

Bangladeshis in Pune, a person from a minority community on Sunday filed a complaint application with police alleging that

some workers of the party barged into his house and harassed him.

The alleged incident occurred on Saturday under Sahakar Nagar police station limits.

"Upon suspicion that some people living in the area were illegal Bangladeshi nationals, we asked police to inquire

them. The suspicious residents were then brought to the police station. They were released after an inquiry in evening," said

an MNS leader. A senior police officer said when MNS workers were on

their way to the area, police marshals also went there. "Police brought some persons the MNS claimed to be

Bangladeshis to the police station and verified their credentials. We found that none of them was an illegal

migrant," he said. However, one of them alleged that some workers of the

MNS had barged into his house and labelled him as a Bangladeshi national though he hailed from West Bengal, he

said. "I tried to convince them that I am not a Bangladeshi.

I am an Indian citizen and showed them all the documents, but they did not listen to me and later took me to the police

station," the man said. "Police verified all my documents and also spoke to my

relatives in West Bengal," he said. The man filed a complaint application with Sahakar

Nagar police station seeking action against MNS workers. Addressing a rally of MNS workers in Mumbai on

February 9, MNS chief Raj Thackeray demanded eviction of illegal Pakistani and Bangladeshi "infiltrators" from India.

PTI SPK NSK NSK

