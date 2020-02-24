Maha Budget session: 5 panel speakers chosen in Council

Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar on Monday announced five panel

speakers for the Budget session which started on Monday and is scheduled to go on till March 20.

The five panel speakers are Gopikishan Bajoria (Shiv Sena), Aniket Tatkare (NCP), Anil Sole (BJP), Duttatray Sawant

(Teachers' constituency) and Sudhir Tambe (Congress). Nimbalkar also announced the appointment of Ajit Pawar

as Leader of the House in the Council replacing Shiv Sena's Subhash Desai.

"Pawar's political acumen and sharp understanding of issues is much required to face a strong opposition like the

BJP, which completed a five-year tenure and is expected to take an aggressive stand against the Uddhav Thackeray

government," said an NCP leader. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government also tabled

amendment bills seeking election of one candidate from one ward in local body elections and removal of special invitees

on agriculture produce market committees (APMCs).

