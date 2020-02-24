Maha Budget session: 5 panel speakers chosen in Council
Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar on Monday announced five panel
speakers for the Budget session which started on Monday and is scheduled to go on till March 20.
The five panel speakers are Gopikishan Bajoria (Shiv Sena), Aniket Tatkare (NCP), Anil Sole (BJP), Duttatray Sawant
(Teachers' constituency) and Sudhir Tambe (Congress). Nimbalkar also announced the appointment of Ajit Pawar
as Leader of the House in the Council replacing Shiv Sena's Subhash Desai.
"Pawar's political acumen and sharp understanding of issues is much required to face a strong opposition like the
BJP, which completed a five-year tenure and is expected to take an aggressive stand against the Uddhav Thackeray
government," said an NCP leader. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government also tabled
amendment bills seeking election of one candidate from one ward in local body elections and removal of special invitees
on agriculture produce market committees (APMCs).
