BJP seeks probe over reports of Rohingyas securing Aadhaar

Alleging that several Rohingyas have secured Aadhaar cards in Telangana by producing

false documents, the BJP on Monday demanded that a probe be conducted in all districts of the state with an objective to

weed out all the illegal immigrants. Non-Indians securing all such cards is a matter of

serious concern, but unfortunately, the state government, it appears, has not viewed the issue with adequate seriousness,

the party said in the memorandum. Whenever the BJP has raised the issue, for reasons

best known to the administration, their submissions were not given due importance, the BJP said in a memorandum submitted

to the state DGP. "However, there have been revelations in the recent

past that over 127 people secured Aadhaar cards producing false documents and cases have been registered against them at

the behest of UIDAI. It further came to be known that of the 127 people, to

whom notices have been served, 124 are Rohingyas," it said. The BJP claimed 124 is not even a miniscule of the

number of the illegal immigrants staying in Telangana. According to the party, there are credible reports

that thousands of Rohingyas all across Telangana have secured Aadhaar, voter ID and ration cards.

Some of the illegal immigrants may come under the influence of anti-national forces such as ISI, and may carry

out operations to disrupt peace and progress and to destabilize the nation, the memorandum said.

The issue of Rohingyas' illegal stay, therefore, is inextricably linked to the safety and security of the nation,

it said. "Under the circumstances, the BJP demands a

comprehensive probe with a dedicated team of officers in all the districts of Telangana with an objective to weed out all

the illegal immigrants including the large chunk of Rohingyas," the BJP added.

