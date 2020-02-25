AP artist creates miniature version of US Prez''s wax statue

Left Menu
A city-based micro artist has created a miniature wax statue of visiting American President

Donald Trump in the eye of a needle. Mattewada Ajay Kumar, known for his miniature sculptures,

came up with the unique idea of making a wax statue of Trump to mark the leader's visit to the country.

The height of Trump's statue is 1.25 mm and width 0.32 mm. A tiny US national flag is seen draped over the statue of

the President. The flag measures 0.94 mm in height and is 0.64 mm in

width. Ajay Kumar said he spent 13 hours to complete the

miniature art. Last October, his micro sculpture skill was recognised

internationally. He had bagged the first prize in 'Art in a capsule

competition-2019', an international contest organised by ACG World Group, a pharmaceutical solutions and manufacturing

company. Ajay Kumar received 5,000 American dollars as prize money

in the contest, which witnessed participation of around 80 micro artists from across India, USA, Latin America and

European nations. It may be recalled that Ajay Kumar created a miniature

sculpture depicting Dandi March 'National Salt Satyagraha,' in the eye of a needle to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th

birth anniversary celebrations, on October 2, 2018. In the sculpture Mahatma Gandhi could be seen leading

seven men and women following him and that amazing work is now showcased at National Salt Satyagraha Memorial (NSSM) at Dandi

in Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the memorial to

the nation on January 30 this year and expressed his amazement after watching the miniature sculpture created by Ajay Kumar.

He is the one of the 12 artists chosen from across India and the world to showcase their work at the NSSM.

Ajay Kumar comes from a family of goldsmiths. His parents are late Mattewada Venkata Chary, who was a Freedom Fighter

and a famous goldsmith; and mother Hymavathi, who is now 85 years old.

Ajay Kumar's earlier creations, a functional miniature a lock and key, an electric fan, gold scissors and violin all

made in gold earned him place in Limca Book of Records for five times, including a world record.

