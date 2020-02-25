Maha: Three held for selling spurious printer ink cartridges
Three persons were arrested for allegedly selling spurious printer ink cartridges under
popular brand names in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.
Acting on a tip-off, the local crime branch raided a shop in Nala Sopara on Saturday and seized spurious printer
ink cartridges worth over Rs 99 lakh, Palghar police's public relations officer Hemant Karkar said.
The police arrested Rahul Sanda (30), Yakub Ibrahim Shaikh (28) and Narayan Chabia (33), who allegedly
manufactured their own ink cartridges and sold them under popular brand names, he said.
A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Copyright Act of 1997 at Tulinj
police station, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
