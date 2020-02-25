Ravi Pujari faces 34 cases in Mangaluru alone

Notorious gangster Ravi Pujari, who has been extradited to India from Senegal, has 34 cases

registered against him within the city police commissionerate. Now in Bengaluru police custody for interrogation in

connection with several cases there, Pujari faces cases relating to murder, murder attempt, extortion and threat calls

in the city, police sources said. Sources said the city police are trying to get Pujari for

interrogation though it would take a while as the court has allowed Bengaluru police to keep him in custody for

questioning and evidence taking for 15 days. Most of the cases in the city against him, 28 of them,

are in connection with threat calls. He had allegedly made threat calls in 2015 to the then

state ministers B Ramanath Rai and Abhayachandra Jain, demanding immediate arrest of the accused in the murder of

Bajrang Dal worker Prashanth Poojary. All the cases against Pujari in the city were registered

between 2007 and 2018. Cases involving murder, death threats and shootouts are

among the cases to be investigated, the sources said. A total of 28 cases of death threat calls, one of murder,

three of shootouts, one of abduction and a case of funding his associates lodged in prison are the crimes being probed by the

city police. The cases are now pending in courts at different stages

of trial. Cases of making threat calls to businessmen using his

associates demanding protection money have been registered at Moodbidri, Kavoor, Kadri, Konaje, Barke and Urwa police

stations. Some of his associates were imprisoned in 2012 in

connection with threat calls to a businessman from Kinnigoli. The case relating to providing them money while in prison

was also registered in the same year. Pujari, wanted in many cases including extortion and

murder in different parts of the country, including Karnataka and who had been on the run for over 15 years, was deported to

Senegal following his arrest and later extradited He had jumped bail in Senegal last year after being

arrested there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.