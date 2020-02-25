Ravi Pujari faces 34 cases in Mangaluru alone
Notorious gangster Ravi Pujari, who has been extradited to India from Senegal, has 34 cases
registered against him within the city police commissionerate. Now in Bengaluru police custody for interrogation in
connection with several cases there, Pujari faces cases relating to murder, murder attempt, extortion and threat calls
in the city, police sources said. Sources said the city police are trying to get Pujari for
interrogation though it would take a while as the court has allowed Bengaluru police to keep him in custody for
questioning and evidence taking for 15 days. Most of the cases in the city against him, 28 of them,
are in connection with threat calls. He had allegedly made threat calls in 2015 to the then
state ministers B Ramanath Rai and Abhayachandra Jain, demanding immediate arrest of the accused in the murder of
Bajrang Dal worker Prashanth Poojary. All the cases against Pujari in the city were registered
between 2007 and 2018. Cases involving murder, death threats and shootouts are
among the cases to be investigated, the sources said. A total of 28 cases of death threat calls, one of murder,
three of shootouts, one of abduction and a case of funding his associates lodged in prison are the crimes being probed by the
city police. The cases are now pending in courts at different stages
of trial. Cases of making threat calls to businessmen using his
associates demanding protection money have been registered at Moodbidri, Kavoor, Kadri, Konaje, Barke and Urwa police
stations. Some of his associates were imprisoned in 2012 in
connection with threat calls to a businessman from Kinnigoli. The case relating to providing them money while in prison
was also registered in the same year. Pujari, wanted in many cases including extortion and
murder in different parts of the country, including Karnataka and who had been on the run for over 15 years, was deported to
Senegal following his arrest and later extradited He had jumped bail in Senegal last year after being
arrested there.
